“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: On Stephen Crane's "Maggie: A Girl of the Streets."
Brad and Matt visit the Bowery.
Having finished Dostoyevsky’s “The Demons,” Brad Pearce and I will be starting a new book today, a Stephen Crane collection that begins with the story, Maggie: A Girl of the Streets. The tale is sometimes described as a pioneering work of American naturalism, sometimes called a satire, sometimes grumbled about as social commentary minus the solutions part. What do we think? Join us at 4:30 PM ET at:
You can also find us on X, @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler. See you soon!
Most interesting read - my first taste of Crane. He's got some chops. Looking forward to hearing thoughts from both of you. Very much appreciate the introduction!
Maggie sounds like a bit of a romantic, despite her awful circumstances.
But then, who else would ever tell her "I'm stuck on your shape. It's outa sight!"?