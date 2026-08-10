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Paul Harper's avatar
Paul Harper
10h

Most interesting read - my first taste of Crane. He's got some chops. Looking forward to hearing thoughts from both of you. Very much appreciate the introduction!

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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
8h

Maggie sounds like a bit of a romantic, despite her awful circumstances.

But then, who else would ever tell her "I'm stuck on your shape. It's outa sight!"?

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