German Foreign Minister Boris Pistorius disapproves of J.D. Vance’s criticism of European censorship laws:
Democracy was called into question by the US Vice President for the whole of Europe earlier… He speaks of the annihilation of democracy. And if I have understood him correctly, he is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regions… That is not acceptable.
First Keir Starmer brought back the redcoat ethos. Now film-villain Germany is back?Is the world officially back to being awesome? Not “acceptable?” Mr. Larson, load the tubes with your four best fish. Fire!
Stop censoring and Vance won't have anything to call out.
Actually, it's parts of Europe being comparable to authoritarian regions that is not acceptable. This kind of reminds me of the Democrats' objections to DOGE, where they complain that it's unacceptable for DOGE to be discovering fraud. As if the problem were the discovery of it rather than it's existence.