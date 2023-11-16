As mentioned in this space in September, I’ve been preparing a town hall series on censorship and speech issues. We have a few events already lined up, and the first will be taking place tomorrow afternoon at my old school (the one I share with Donald Fagen above!), Bard College. If you can see them past the glare of my bald head, the details are below, in a flyer prepared by the Bard Observer. I’ll be giving a brief talk on things found in the Twitter Files and other background to the digital censorship era, before opening up the discussion. Thanks so much to the campus organizers for putting this together, and hopefully this will be the first of many events. We have another in Park Slope coming up soon, and I’ll let Racket readers know the details as soon as they’re available. In the meantime, if you’re in the beautiful Hudson River valley tomorrow afternoon, please come by, and let’s talk this thing through.