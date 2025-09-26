Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
5hEdited

It's so tiring watching the media pretend not to understand something.

Loan estimates are completely irrelevant when we're talking about fraud on the actual mortgage paperwork. Are we expecting authorities to demand (and consider) documents that aren't even part of the actual process?

I know Orange Man Bad and all that, but whose fault is it that Cook lied on her application? Not Trump's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
ktrip's avatar
ktrip
5hEdited

As someone who actually is involved in this industry, I would add to Eric's point that it is meaningless to cite that the Freddie average was lower. It is just that, an average and without knowing if Cook was getting a higher rate to lower closing costs or knowing whether her rate was higher because she was putting less down or had a lower credit score or some combination of the two, one really can't draw any conclusion from the difference. The only useful comparison would be to see the Credit Union's rate sheet for the day she locked in including rates for both single family owner occupied and second homes. It is a sliding scale and the rate may have been close to the Freddie average if she were paying a point but if she was trying to trade a higher rate to reduce closing costs (out of pocket costs), it could easily match the rate she actually got. A lot of people do that- they will take a rate a half point higher to get thousands in credit to offset closing costs and thus out of pocket expenses. It is especially so in cases where they are trying to buy multiple properties in a short period of time. Oh, and mortgage fraud is a big deal. We had a banking crisis 17 years ago in part because of mortgage fraud, poorly underwritten loans, greedy Wall Streeters and others securitizing those loans, and bad government policy but a lot people lied about their income and other things to get loans for sure. And most of these loans, including the ones Cook got, are backed by the government through Fannie and Freddie Mac. That is why they come under Pulte's purview.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture