FOIA Library: Clemson University
The raw FOIA disclosures provided by Clemson University, highlighting the efforts of the Media Forensics Hub
Below are all 250+ pages of our FOIA productions pertaining to Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub.
Below are all 250+ pages of our FOIA productions pertaining to Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub.
No posts
Hi, are the sections in the document, the emails that contained the search string at the beginning of each section?
Are the emails filtered any further, like by a set of individuals?
Can someone give me a little context here?
I read the article, and am left thinking, “with all of the other lies and deception going on within institutions and social media, so what?”