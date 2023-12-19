“I cannot tell a lie!”

The Washington Post just published, “The rise of AI fake news is creating a ‘misinformation superspreader.’” Premise: “Websites hosting AI-created false articles have increased by more than 1,000 percent, ballooning from 49 sites to more than 600.” Source: NewsGuard, your friendly neighborhood “trust score” service, whose business of combating “false” news is now the subject of two high-profile lawsuits, and whose own material Racket has decided to fact-check, since they do it to everybody else. Stories are rated on a scale of 0-4 Satans. Let’s go under the hood:

Story: “AI Is a Misinformation Superspreader”