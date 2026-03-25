Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov met with Iran’s ambassador

Sergei Chemezov, CEO of the giant Russian weapons holding company Rostec, met with Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali on or around March 16th, according to a letter distributed to Rostec subsidiaries.

Dated March 13th, the letter from the Rostec’s senior directorate solicited ideas for “development of cooperation” with Iran from Rostec’s 800-odd enterprises. Responses were to be sent in by March 16th, in preparation for a meeting between Chemezov and the “Ambassador for the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation,” Jalali.

The Wall Street Journal reported a week ago that Russia is “expanding its intelligence sharing and military cooperation” with Iran, noting it would be “providing satellite imagery and improved drone technology” in an effort to keep Iran in the fight longer against the U.S. The Journal earlier reported that Russia was providing Iran with the locations of U.S. targets like “military ships and aircraft.”

Iranian strikes aided by Russian intelligence targeted an early warning radar for a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in Jordan, as well as targets in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman. Technical guidance from the Russians, drawing from kinetic experience in Ukraine, included information on drone quantity and strike altitude guidance.