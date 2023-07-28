Jul 28 • 30M
Episode 49: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Going through the bizarre details on the collapse of Hunter Biden's plea deal, a respectful pause for UFOs, and Herman Melville's "Bartleby the Scrivener"
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
