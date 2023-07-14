Jul 14 • 30M
Episode 47: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
From cluster bombs to dud rates, everything old is new again! Also, the IRS gives your information to Meta, and Matt and Walter ask if "The Metamorphosis" would have been a Marvel movie in America.
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
56 comments
Share the Free Versions of ATW:
Subscriber-only video below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.