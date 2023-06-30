Jun 30 • 30M
Episode 45: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Walter and Matt avoid the Russia bait-bucket, discuss the Dem’s pathologizing of dissent, and read Mark Twain's "The Man That Corrupted Hadleyburg"
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
29 comments
Share the Free Versions of ATW:
Subscriber-only video below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.