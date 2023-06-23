Jun 23 • 30M
Episode 44: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Walter and Matt discuss the Titan freakout, the new principle of anti-debate, the optimal strategy for dealing with men in bow ties, and Ray Bradbury's "Mars is Heaven"
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
104 comments
Share the Free Versions of ATW:
Subscriber-only video below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.