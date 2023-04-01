Apr 1 • 30M
Episode 32: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Walter and Matt wonder if they willed the RESTRICT Act into being, discuss Trump's internet conviction, Twain, and the mystery of Europe Envy
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
126 comments
Subscriber-only video below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.