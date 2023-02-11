Feb 11 • 30M
Episode 25: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Walter and Matt discuss the Brookings Institute article going after podcasts, Richard Stengel and the Global Engagement Center, and the democratic party's failed attempts at Kennedy-cloning.
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
