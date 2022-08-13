Episode 1: "America This Week," With Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi

Greetings, TK subscribers, and welcome to the inaugural episode of America This Week, with Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi. The show is designed as an offbeat rundown of the week in American news, complementing the written Friday rundown that we’ll continue to publish on this site.

The show should be self-explanatory, but if not, please don’t hesitate to leave questions below. We will likely add an interactive component to the show at some point, so if there’s something you’d like to ask Walter or me to comment upon, particularly with regard to next week’s news, we’d love to hear from you. This is our inaugural effort, so please forgive a rough edge, and please also note our luck: for a show conceived as a way to delve into the odd and the overlooked, we got hit on our first week with one historically massive story. We’re not going to lie, it threw us a little. But what a lot to talk about!

Here’s a transcript, edited for clarity, of our opening dialogue on the Trump raid: