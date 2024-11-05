I think rather than updating one document, which is hard for email subscribers, I’ll just send separate notes through the night, if no one objects. For the record, we may have some ATW action later, depending on how late the County Highway party in Livingston goes on, and how clear (or not) the election results are.

As far as that goes, the first Papal Bull of the evening came at 3:59 p.m., when Barack Obama reminded us all not to lose our shit over the whole slow-democracy thing. Let me be clear: these goddamned things can take years…

Obama is fast becoming one of the more irritating figures in America. He’s going to end up doing Potty Putter infomercials within three years at this rate. Vote note: Per NYT, Trump ahead in Kentucky and Indiana.

Indiana is 57-42% with 9% in.