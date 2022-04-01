Hello from Matt. Hope you’re all looking forward to the weekend.

A few quick thoughts, at the end of a long week:

As Substack grows, I think it’s incumbent upon contributors like me to help figure out how to make these spaces work more efficiently. I’m incredibly grateful to TK subscribers, and am looking for effective ways to re-invest. There are logistical issues involved with this type of media project that all of Substack’s contributors are still learning about, some of us after years of working here. In the case of this site, readers may have noticed I haven’t assigned much in the way of guest writing or reporting of late, because it turns out I’m a picky, OCD-stricken editor and any time I spend editing tends to obliterate time for writing or reporting.

I do hope to add features in the coming weeks, making an effort to arrange translated reports from inside Ukraine and Russia, and trying to add to the video lineup begun with Ford Fischer and Matt Orfalea. Also, I’m hoping to set …