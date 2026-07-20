Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DG's avatar
DG
9h

This is a great post for people to voice their opinion on Get Lit so I know if it's worth watching. How are you guys liking it so far?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Conservative Contrarian's avatar
Conservative Contrarian
8h

Whew, and to think I almost mailed them a big check ..... 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰🍺😎

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture