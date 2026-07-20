Editor's Note: No Livestream Today
"Get Lit" will be back next Monday.
Greetings, folks. Apologies for the late announcement, but I’m called away today and won’t be able to appear on “Get Lit” this afternoon. Brad Pearce and I will, however, be back next Monday, and there will of course be other content on the site forthcoming.
This is a great post for people to voice their opinion on Get Lit so I know if it's worth watching. How are you guys liking it so far?
Whew, and to think I almost mailed them a big check ..... 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰🍺😎