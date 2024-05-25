It’s inserted in the article already, but for subscribers who won’t see it otherwise, I forgot a key paragraph:

“This is what my brilliant friend Walter Kirn meant on America This Week by the Elephant Erasure Project: we’re constantly being instructed not to look at elephants in the room. Nordstream is just one of many. Our current president being in King-George-with-porphyria mode is another. That thing where we probably caused a pandemic, too. Three years of Russiagate panic. When Walter talked about the ‘Elephant in the Room Control Center,’ I realized this is why I can’t pay attention to Trump: because he’s the one elephant we’re allowed to acknowledge. Ordered to, in fact. He’s the Universal Elephant, on every screen, in every headline. It’s infuriating to have to look, amid this growing list of things we’re told we don’t see.”