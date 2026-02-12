U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 11, 2026 in Washington, DC (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in a hearing that stretched well beyond the four hour mark, yet pressing Department of Justice matters ranging from the 2016 election to congressional phone taps received little attention, overshadowed by the spotlight on disclosures related to Jeffrey Epstein and Democrats’ opposition to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This reporter sat in the press bullpen for the show and can report it was an ear splitter. Almost every question from a Democrat ended in a shouting match and pleas to “RECLAIM MY TIME, MR. CHAIRMAN!” Georgia Democrat Hank Johnson accused Bondi of acting out a “Jekyll and Hyde kind of routine.”

“You’re nice to the Republicans and you turn like Hyde on the Democrats,” he said. (Welcome to Washington.)