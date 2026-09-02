From a panel discussion on CNN:

Kmele Foster: It’s one thing to not think capitalism isn’t working ideally. It’s another thing entirely to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with white supremacy.



Jemele Hill: How is it not?

Once, the American political divide created a nervous stasis. Conservatives stumped for economic freedom, liberals for personal autonomy; liberal candidates won cheers demanding the state keep out of the bedroom, conservatives demanded government keep paws off the economy. Since left and right had to appeal to the Constitution to protect their respective visions of freedom, each side had to begrudgingly recognize the rights of the other, at least from time to time.

Those days are over. Now “freedom” itself is a bad word, synonymous with Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and not much else, despite the fact that the biggest critics of the free market are leftist podcasters who are just erotophobe cousins of OnlyFans capitalists. It’s tempting to lay this absurd situation at the feet of academia or media dingbats like Jemele Hill, but it’s not their fault alone. If it happens, the downfall of capitalism — the rise of DSA-type politicians makes it a real possibility — will be be the fault of executives and politicians who made a choice to trade freedom for cash: