The lineup tonight at the Democratic National Convention is another cast of demonic all-stars, with the likes of JB Pritzker, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, prototypical “Nice Man of the Left” Doug Emhoff, and Chuck “Six Ways to Sunday” Schumer on hand. The big headliners, however, are Bernie Sanders and Michelle and Barack Obama. Walter Kirn and I will probably just catch the beginning of these speeches, but we have significant weirdness from last night to recap, including Joe Biden’s touching self-burial, pictured above. We’ll kick off at 8 pm ET/7 CT.

For YouTube, click here.

For Rumble, click here.

Or log on to @mtaibbi, where we’ll be livestreaming. We’ll have better tech and, hopefully, better meds. See you again tonight, if you think you can stand it.