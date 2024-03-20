I had a chance to sit down with Glenn Greenwald on his System Update show after the Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court case the other night. It ended up being a long, animated discussion, a piece of which you can see above, and can access fully by clicking here. For the complete System Update episode on the case, which I also recommend, click here.

Watching Glenn drift into full Scanners exploding-head rage mode over both the Supreme Court acting as a proxy for the national security establishment and the sleazy New York Times hit piece tossed at the Twitter Files reminded me of how much he’s been through over the years, and how glad I am that he’s still hitting back as hard as he is.