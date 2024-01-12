Courts, The New Campaign Trail
A note in reply to commenters on “More Lunatic Legal Coverage”
A quick note on this afternoon’s post, “More Lunatic Legal Coverage.”
Today’s story wasn’t about the merits of Donald Trump’s immunity argument or Jack Smith’s “election interference” prosecutions, but an effort to manipulate coverage by attributing to Trump and his legal team something that actually came from a judge.
We’re entering an unprecedented election season in which the fates of several candidates, including some independents to be profiled here, will be decided by legal battles instead of voters. This puts a premium on covering court proceedings accurately, because courts, unfortunately, are likely to be this year’s campaign trail.
Off in the morning, but for those asking about the focus on coverage SNAFUs, that’s why. It’ll be nice to have a tangible result from the GOP caucus in Iowa next week, but it might be bull and narratives all the way down after that. Anyway, more soon… have a good weekend, everyone.
