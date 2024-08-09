Before publishing Wednesday’s interview with former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, I sent a query to the Transportation Security Administration. Was it true Gabbard was placed under surveillance via its “Quiet Skies” program? If so, why? If not, why did she receive “Quad-S” security designations? Was the firm Empower Oversight wrong to claim the TSA commenced a retaliatory investigation into identities of whistleblowers?

A reply, attributable to a TSA Spokesperson, has come in:

TSA uses multi-layered security processes to protect the nation’s transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA’s Quiet Skies program uses a risk-based approach to identify passengers and apply enhanced security measures on some domestic and outbound international flights. To safeguard sensitive national security measures, TSA does not confirm or deny whether any individual has matched to a risk-based rule. These rules are applied to a limited number of travelers for a limited period of time. Simply matching to a risk-based rule does not constitute derogatory information about an individual. Quiet Skies is further described here in the Secure Flight Privacy Impact Assessment.

More to come.