Dealer-lawyer relationships are like romances. By the time you reach a certain age, you’ll have had many of them. They will each mean something different to you. And some memories will be better than others.

In life, in a dark, drunken moment, you might find yourself dialing all your exes in search of a shoulder to cry on. It’s the same with lawyers. If you’re making moves and shit doesn’t add up and things get scary, you’ll find yourself calling your lawyers. That’s if you’re smart enough to have more than one.

I got more than one.

Not long after I got out of college, when I was living in Cincinnati and really struggling, I got in a jam. Well, better to say, my cousin got in a jam.

I was down to scraps that stage in my life. I had maybe $2000 to my name. I was like a week away from having to live off my actual job salary, and that thought scared the fuck outta me.

I didn’t have enough cash to make big deals. I was moving a pound here, a pound there. And things went wrong when I sent a pou…