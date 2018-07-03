Courtney and I did end up moving to Oakland. But we didn’t end up living together for long.

In this business, you need to be prepared to choose between the job and relationships, romantic or otherwise. It’s a discipline. I hate to admit to living by a rule from Heat, but in this job, you do have to be prepared to walk out on anything within 30 seconds.

Rule: Don’t get attached. The avoidance of prison is as constant and unrelenting a responsibility as children. So be faithful to that responsibility above all else.

When it comes to women, some guys are like: “I want to hit the jackpot.” They see a woman from afar and their brains shut down. They see her clothes, her style, they see she’s beautiful, intelligent, accomplished.

So they’re willing to kiss her fucking asshole to spend time with her.

I admit, I’ve felt the same way about Courtney sometimes. But I also have great relationships with people when I’m not with her. In other words, I prefer to be around her. But there are some very c…