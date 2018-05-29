Lawrence and I drive up there, with $30,000 in a Gap backpack. It quickly becomes clear that whatever Jerome had going on in D.C., he’s not at the same level here. He’s got a few customers at the theater, but beyond that, he’s taking it easy.

He doesn’t have an easy way to get us what we need. We jump in his car – a big loud Detroit muscle car, a Charger I think – and tells Lawrence to start driving. We’re three kids driving around Detroit with $30,000 in cash, with Jerome just scrolling through his cell phone.

Just as we did in Miami, we have to go to a casino first to swap out for larger denominations. We have to drag Lawrence out of there when Jerome gets his first call back.

He hooks up with some white boys, who tell him to meet behind a restaurant. We get there in that loud car and Jerome and I jump out.

There are four of us, two white and two Black. We’re standing in the shadows behind a restaurant, next to a dumpster, carrying bags of cash and weed.

We look like a goddamn Supreme …