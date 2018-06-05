Here’s how you rig a cross-country load. It’s four cars:

You want two cars in front, one car in the back, with a load in between. Same principle as in the wild. Buffalo and zebras travel in packs, too. There's strength in numbers.

And here’s the other advantage we have: we know police profile. We use it against them. That’s an important rule: Embrace racial stereotypes.

In business, racism is your friend. If you master the nuances of it, you will prevail. Race is everything in America, especially in law enforcement.

If you're one Black guy driving from California to anywhere east, you’re going to be stopped. A Black man behind the wheel looks out of place anywhere west of Chicago, really. So use that to your advantage.

The guy driving that first car in the parade, the dummy car, we want him to be a caricature. We want him wilding out. We want a fucking criminal. We want in baggy pants with a hat turned sideways and tats and a record as long as his arm. We want him to be filthy.

The idea i…