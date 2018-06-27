On one of my last days in Cincinnati, I got lucky.

I was at the Marriott, riding in an elevator, working out my two weeks’ notice. Suddenly, a young kid of about 17 or 18 stepped in the lift.

He was well-dressed, with darkish skin and hair. I thought maybe he was Middle Eastern.

He had a tiny little joint in his hands. He saw that I saw it, and looked up at me with shrugging eyes. I knew he was going outside to smoke. I was intrigued.

At the bottom floor, the kid took a chance and said: “Hey, you got any more?"

Now, I knew you could get in trouble for selling weed, but I figured you couldn't get in trouble for giving it away.

I said: “If I see you around in a little bit, I’ll give you whatever I have to give you.”

Later on, I ran into him again in an elevator. I had an ounce left over and I was getting ready to go home.

So, fuck it. I gave the kid an ounce.

He practically did a backflip, he was so grateful.

The kid was like, “Oh man, this is great. Thank you! Here, take my number and call me i…