Matt Taibbi: So – we’re at a part of the story where the character of Huey is just starting to figure out that something’s going wrong with his business. Things are going astray. Packages are going missing, and shipments aren’t coming through. When you’re in that position, how can you tell the difference between just normal bad luck – obviously deliveries don’t come through sometime, stuff gets lost in the mail, people steal stuff from you even – between that and, “I’ve got an informant somewhere in my organization”? How do you sniff that out?

Anonymous: There are certain things that you can do. Like: I don’t tell anybody, but nobody ever knew when anything with me was coming or going. Or, very few people knew. But even if I was sending something across the country, the drivers wouldn't necessarily know the whole route they were supposed to take, or where they were ultimately going. Or even if somebody was following them. You don’t tell the right hand what the left hand is doing. And …