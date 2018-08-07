After getting approached by the feds, I got so low, I started to break my rules.

Rule: never put anything down on paper you wouldn’t want to see on the front page of the New York Times. This applies to unencrypted digital communication as well.

I’d followed that one for decades. Well, fuck that now. I took out a yellow legal pad, pulled out my phone and a laptop, and began making a handwritten list of events with corresponding dates.

Didn’t even bother to use code. I had an ashtray right next to the pad and was going to burn that motherfucker as soon as I was done. The first pass looked something like this:

Dec 5, 2015: Josh and Sally reveal, harvest fucked

Dec 12, 2015 Mtg at lab. Arrange sending loads east for L, J, J

Dec 15 Send first load out (ATL)

Dec 19 Second load (NY)

Dec 22 Third load (College Park)

Dec 27 Fourth load goes out (STL)

Dec 29 911 from Reece re B

Dec 30 911 from B (bet KC &STL)

Dec 29? - Jan2? Josh out yachting with Wall Street guys

Feb 8-9 2016 Lawrence hit (BAL)

Feb 10 Fi…