Censorship Industrial Complex
Hearing 10am-2/12/2025
Today’s hearing (2/12/2025) on the Censorship Industrial Complex starts at 10 am. The three journalist witnesses are:
Matt Taibbi of Racket News-recent investigation of the Center for Countering Digital Hate
Rupa Subramanya, Canada-based journalist with The Free Press
Michael Shellenberger who runs Public News.
You can watch the testimony on the House Judiciary Committee’s webpage:
https://judiciary.house.gov/ or at YouTube:
