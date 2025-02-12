Today’s hearing (2/12/2025) on the Censorship Industrial Complex starts at 10 am. The three journalist witnesses are:

Matt Taibbi of Racket News -recent investigation of the Center for Countering Digital Hate

Rupa Subramanya, Canada-based journalist with The Free Press

Michael Shellenberger who runs Public News.

You can watch the testimony on the House Judiciary Committee’s webpage:

https://judiciary.house.gov/ or at YouTube: