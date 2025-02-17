Last Friday, Vice President J.D. Vance shocked Europe with an impassioned address in defense of free speech and democratic choice. If Europe would not stop jailing speech offenders and pulling stunts like last year’s canceled Romanian election, it could no longer count on American support.

CBS and Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan first went viral Sunday when she challenged Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying Vance in Munich “was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide.” But Brennan’s dingbat equation (speech=Hitler) was just an appetizer. Considering context, what the flagship show 60 Minutes rolled out last night was unique. It came across less like a news report than a political resolution sent home by a government-in-exile: