CAMPAIGN 2024 PREVIEW: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn

Walter and Matt go through the 2024 candidates, make differing guesses as to nominees, and conclude Cornel West will escape a media blackout to have an impact. Plus, "Flowers For Algernon"

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
