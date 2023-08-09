Joe Biden on his “victory lap”

Two sets of figures, collected four years apart by the research firm SSRS, for CNN:

Donald Trump, September, 2019: Strongly Disapprove, 48%. Strongly Approve, 28%

Joe Biden, August, 2023: Strongly Disapprove, 42%. Strongly Approve, 15%

Plunging numbers for Trump prompted stories like, “Tldr: Trump’s in 2020 Trouble.” Biden headlines this week try to speak an upbeat narrative into reality, the most humorous probably being “Biden Heads West For a Policy Victory Lap” and “Biden Goes West to Tout The Economy.” According to a slew of reports the president’s “touting” trip celebrates “growth in manufacturing,” and opportunities afforded by the Inflation Reduction and Chips and Science Acts. “You can expect us to highlight more groundbreakings of projects, more ribbon-cuttings,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Natalie Quillan told the Washington Post.

Ribbon cuttings are a great idea. What could go wrong with Joe Biden and giant ceremonial scissors?