Late last week, I had a long and really interesting discussion with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, which he ran yesterday as his Sunday Special. The interview was remarkable on a number of fronts, beginning with the fact that such a meeting would have been unthinkable for a slew of reasons even ten years ago, and ending with Roe v. Wade being overturned about ten minutes after we finished talking.

I have a piece coming out about the latter issue, but I also wanted to schedule a Callin for tomorrow, June 28th, at 1:00 p.m. EST to discuss all of this. I’ve already taken criticism just for doing the interview, ironic given how mild and uncontroversial most of the talk was. This is what counts as heretical now: two people who don’t agree about everything Zooming for an hour without screaming at one another. Anyway, please join me tomorrow afternoon for a wrap-up, as well as a discussion about Dobbs v. Jackson and a piece I have coming out called, “Taking the Neither Pill.”