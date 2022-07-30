Callin Discussion: America This Week, Saturday, July 30, 12 p.m. EST
Recapping the week, plus items from the cutting room floor, as well as comments and suggestions
On short notice, but I’ll be holding a Callin discussion at 12:00 noon today, to discuss the items in “America This Week.” Please click the link above to join. No guests today, which means the event will actually begin at noon and won’t involve me frantically scrambling to locate a co-host.
In addition to talking about the items in this week’s roundup, which include the kickoff of the convention for the trouble United Auto Workers union, news of yet another major weapons deal in Europe, a little-discussed report alleging Chinese infiltration of the Fed and more, I had a few other things I wanted to discuss, before opening things up to a bit of a longer Q&A session for comments, questions, and requests. We can also talk about TFW No GF and Alex’s War, two movies reviewed here earlier this week.
If you’re staying out of the heat and have a little time to kill, please come by. See you at noon!
At the risk of pointing out an inaccuracy that probably nobody noticed and thus doesn't need to be corrected, but we're in daylight saving time, not standard time, so it should be EDT above, and not EST.
As someone who has 28,000 followers on Parler and spent a lot of time interacting with some extremely Rightwing folks, sometimes needing to tell them that while there probably was a good message underneath their text, they were saying very objectionable things. I would like to help you with Qanons. They are mostly older men and women who are desperate for a rallying point for people like them who are completely abandoned by the credentialed elite. And yes, they see the lack of transparency in the Epstein case and they are not completely wrong that the DC swamp is teeming with pedophile rapists. But the main thing is QANONS know you hate them. And they know you hate Trump. So they know whose side Trump is on.