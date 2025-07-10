Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
2hEdited

This is certainly the biggest political scandal of my 70+ years. Comey, Brennan and Clapper engaged in behavior that was intended to assure Trump didn’t win and then, after he was elected, they continued these lies in an attempt to overthrow his administration. Life in prison and financial impoverishment for these miscreants along with any henchmen would not be a harsh enough penalty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Indecisive decider's avatar
Indecisive decider
2h

If someone is being lied to over and over again, hearing the truth would be incredibly painful, humiliating and ego crushing. It's just easier to continue to believe the emperor is fully clothed in his finest loincloth than admit you've been duped. Or so goes the revenue model for MSNBC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
151 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture