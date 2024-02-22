The war in Ukraine is making history, not just on the battlefield, but in the annals of propaganda. It is the first global news event in which audiences have been told outright that narrative must be preserved as a strategic imperative — in this case, “Ukraine Will Win” — no matter what contrasting truths pop up. This process is documented above in Racket video wizard Matt Orfalea’s brutal “Ukraine Will Win” compilation, which shows how audiences have been told, ordered almost, to accept ideas they learned over time to be untrue.

A prime example is Andrea Kendall-Taylor, former senior intelligence official (and co-author of the Trump-Russia Intelligence Community Assessment written about here last week, drawing on a 2020 RealClearInvestigations story by Paul Sperry). Kendall-Taylor told PBS recently that although it’s true battle lines haven’t “meaningfully changed” in Ukraine in months, the “narrative of a stalemate is wrong and unproductive.” True but wrong, or true but unhelpful, is the definition of malinformation, previously confined to things like social media posts about vaccine injuries. With Ukraine, the entire direction of a war, including the public’s attitude toward supporting it, is being suppressed in favor of a political mantra.

In a country where public opinion mattered, it would be counterintuitive for White House and Pentagon officials to go out of their way to advertise plans to increase the likelihood of wider war before aid is passed, but this is what’s been happening lately. Like wrinkles in a dress shirt, intrusions of reality can and have been ironed out of public view. Orfalea shows how the White House/Pentagon dictates continually reassert themselves each time reality tries to inch its way into the mainstream. Just the broad-strokes chronology is incredible: