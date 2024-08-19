Walter Kirn and I will be appearing live at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT tonight to provide live commentary for a star-studded opening night to the Democratic National Convention, in the City of Big Shoulders. Not on site, we’ll be there in spirit, giving updates should the streets erupt in protest as predicted in an homage to 1968, but we’ll also follow action onstage. Tonight is a big night, even by convention-opener standards. The reported headline speakers are Hillary Clinton, Jill Biden and “volunteer-in-chief” Joe Biden, according to a “source familiar with the planning.” As usual, Walter and I will be reviewing events from earlier in the day while also providing Mystery look-ins on live coverage from multiple outlets.

Or visit @mtaibbi, where we’ll be livestreaming. There is absolutely no truth to the rumor that I will be taking a shot every time someone says “threat to democracy,” so don’t bring a twelve-pack or anything. See you tonight…