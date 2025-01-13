As we enter the final week of the Biden administration, Walter and I thought we’d take a look back at the last four years and its many, many lows. We’ll also discuss the media’s coverage of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, as well as Tulsi Gabbard’s recent decision to endorse Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).



Join us at 8:00 PM ET for another Monday night episode of America This Week.



Watch on YouTube below:



Watch on Rumble here.



Or follow @mtaibbi or @walterkirn on Twitter.