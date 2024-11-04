ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT
This is the end.
This is the end
Beautiful friend
This is the end
My only friend, the end
Of our elaborate plans, the end
Of everything that stands, the end
No safety or surprise, the end
I’ll never look into your eyes again
Can you picture what will be?
So limitless and free
Desperately in need of some stranger’s hand
In a desperate land
Jim Morrison said it best. Election Day is upon us, and with it comes the end of an era. But don’t worry. If you’re a fan of heightened anxiety and ceaseless hysteria, the next few weeks and months should still have plenty to offer, no matter who wins. That is, unless T.S. Eliot has something to say about it.
Please join Walter Kirn and me for another Monday edition of America This Week. As usual, our livestream will start at 8:00 PM ET. We’ll be discussing all things Election Day, as well as the latest polls and predictions. It should be another fun night.
Alas, if I have to drag my 80 year old body through another four years of the Party of the Ku Klux Klan insisting that I’m the Nazi I think I’ll just let my hearing aid batteries die and go back to reading books. Walter and Matt, you two have one of the three podcasts I think are worth paying for so keep it up and I’ll charge up the batteries as needed to not miss a session of ATW.
I’ll watch. I should just go to bed, but I like you guys too much to miss your commentary. I really love your book chats too.