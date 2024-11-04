This is the end

Beautiful friend

This is the end

My only friend, the end Of our elaborate plans, the end

Of everything that stands, the end

No safety or surprise, the end

I’ll never look into your eyes again Can you picture what will be?

So limitless and free

Desperately in need of some stranger’s hand

In a desperate land

Jim Morrison said it best. Election Day is upon us, and with it comes the end of an era. But don’t worry. If you’re a fan of heightened anxiety and ceaseless hysteria, the next few weeks and months should still have plenty to offer, no matter who wins. That is, unless T.S. Eliot has something to say about it.



Please join Walter Kirn and me for another Monday edition of America This Week. As usual, our livestream will start at 8:00 PM ET. We’ll be discussing all things Election Day, as well as the latest polls and predictions. It should be another fun night.

