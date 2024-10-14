ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT: Men, Pheasants, Fascists and More From the Trump-Harris Race
Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi update the fast-evolving presidential crackup
Time is running out in the 2024 presidential race. This is usually the time when panic starts to set in, and the sudden appearances of Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Karl Rove, and shotguns speak to some of that story. Former Trump officials have come out to declare him “fascist” to the core, and there is reason to suspect tonight’s Maddow broadcast will set an all time record for the “F-word.”
Walter Kirn and I will discuss, ponder, and cringe. Please join us at 8 ET at:
Or visit @mtaibbi on Twitter. See you soon!
I hope that some point you guys will discuss usage of the word "fascist", If you haven't already.
I said something non-fawning about Kamala on my Facebook page, and one of my friends replied "she's better than fascism!"
Do people even know what the word means?
Edit to add: my question is actually serious. I prefer to engage my friends in a reasonable and conversational fashion, hoping that they will at least consider alternative viewpoints to their own.