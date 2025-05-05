ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT
Happy Cinco de Mayo! On tonight’s livestream, Matt and Walter will take a closer look at Trump’s new executive order ending taxpayer subsidization of NPR and PBS. (For a detailed look at the history of those entities and their funding, check out Racket’s timeline on the subject.) They’ll also discuss the sold-out Luigi Mangione musical that’s set to open in San Francisco next month.
Please tune in at 8:00 PM ET
Hopefully you also discuss H.R. 867 the IGO Anti-boycott act that was opposed by MTG and Massie but pushed by other republicans which would impose jail time up to 20 years and up to a million dollar fine for Americans who take part in boycotts of nations, say like a boycott of Israel, if international governmental organizations (like the UN or EU) advocate those boycotts.
A bi-partisan effort to criminalize speech, protest, and our general freedom of association as Americans, forcing us to comply with U.S. foreign policy goals even in our purchasing habits.
And by the way, that resolution would have expanded the laws already on the books which criminalize Americans taking part in boycotts of nations if other countries which we oppose geopolitically are advocating those boycotts. If you even fail to report a request from a country to boycott a nation that the U.S. favors, say Israel for example, that itself is criminalized.
This is an attempted massacre of our rights, especially free speech. This cannot be ignored.
Looking forward to it. Just by chance today I was searching for performances in SF using Grok and it came up with the Mangione play.
This is what it said: Luigi: The Musical is a 60-minute satirical comedy inspired by Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. The musical imagines Mangione sharing a prison cell with Sam Bankman-Fried and Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, exploring themes of "friendship, justice, and the absurdity of viral fame." It uses satire to critique institutions like healthcare, tech, and Hollywood, drawing comparisons to Chicago for its take on celebrity criminals. The show is described as "wildly irreverent" and "razor-sharp," with campy elements like a song about Mangione’s regret over buying McDonald’s hash browns.
Dates: June 13–28, 2025, with five scheduled performances (all sold out as of May 2025). Additional shows may be announced due to demand.