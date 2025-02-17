Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as secretary of health and human services on Thursday. He delivered the following remarks at his swearing-in ceremony:

Our plans are radical transparency and returning gold-standard science to NIH, to the FDA, and CDC — to end — ending the corruption, ending the corporate capture of those agencies, getting rid of the people on those panels that have conflicts of interest. We can do unadorned and unimpeded science, rather than the kind of product that is coming out of those agencies today.

Tonight, Matt and Walter will discuss their initial impressions of RFK's tenure as head of HHS. Will his department unearth the truth about COVID-19 and the medical establishment's claims about its origins? What about the lockdowns and the vaccine?



