On tonight’s episode of America This Week, Matt and Walter will discuss the anti-Trump protests that took place across the United States and around the world on Saturday. According to The Washington Post, about 100,000 people attended the rally in Washington, D.C. Do the Hands Off demonstrations suggest that the Resistance movement will successfully renew its efforts during the second Trump presidency, or do these protests represent a more scattershot phenomenon? They’ll also take a look at the global economic fallout from the sweeping reciprocal tariffs that Trump announced during his “Liberation Day” speech on Wednesday, and they’ll explore the media’s coverage of his controversial new trade polices.



Please tune in at 8:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:

Or follow @mtaibbi or @walterkirn on Twitter. See you soon!