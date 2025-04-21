Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration plans to cut another $1 billion in funding to Harvard. This comes after Trump demanded that Harvard crack down on pro-Palestinian student protesters and give the federal government more say over the school’s enrollment, staffing, and curriculum. The administration claims that Harvard and other prestigious universities have become hotbeds of anti-Semitism, but its demands go further than calls for Title VI enforcement.



Meanwhile, the White House launched COVID.gov, a webpage devoted to explaining “the true origins of COVID-19.” And Luigi Mangione was hit with federal charges, making him eligible for the death penalty.



Matt and Walter will take a look at some or all of these stories on tonight’s episode of America This Week.



Please tune in at 8:00 PM ET on the Substack app, Rumble, and YouTube:





Or visit Matt or Walter on Twitter.