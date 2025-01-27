ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT
Last week, Matt wrote a piece asking how journalists should cover the second Trump administration. It’s a question Walter and Matt will ponder in more detail on tonight’s livestream. They’ll also talk about Trump’s trip to California and what his interactions with Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass tell up about the Democrats’ coping strategy for the next four years. Plus, Trump’s executive order declassifies previously unreleased files about the John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations.
Please join us at 8:00 PM ET for another Monday night episode of America This Week.
Hey Matt are the drones still flying around? Would love an update on what’s going on with that whole thing if you get the chance.
Somewhat related, maybe: it would be so nice to have the ATW needle move a little more toward Matt's fact-based analysis and away from Walter's monologues and interruptions. I get that the balance of M's sober accounting and W's skeptical flair is key to the show, but it's getting increasingly hard to take the latter's "let me tell you all how it is" hectoring -- even when I agree with him!