Last week, Matt wrote a piece asking how journalists should cover the second Trump administration. It’s a question Walter and Matt will ponder in more detail on tonight’s livestream. They’ll also talk about Trump’s trip to California and what his interactions with Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass tell up about the Democrats’ coping strategy for the next four years. Plus, Trump’s executive order declassifies previously unreleased files about the John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations.



Please join us at 8:00 PM ET for another Monday night episode of America This Week.



