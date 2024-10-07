You’d be forgiven for thinking that Hillary Clinton is the Democratic nominee. She’s probably made more media appearances at this point than Kamala Harris has since replacing Joe Biden. This time, the former first lady was on CNN to promote her latest book, and in the process, she provided a revealing look at how she thinks the government ought to regulate social media platforms.



Emphasis ours:

We should be, in my view, repealing something called Section 230, which gave platforms on the Internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted. But we now know that that was an overly simple view, that if the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter or X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control, and it’s not just the social and psychological effects. It’s real harm. It’s child porn and threats of violence, things that are terribly dangerous.

