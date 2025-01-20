Today would have been David Lynch’s seventy-ninth birthday. The greatest filmmaker of his time, described by Pauline Kael as “a Frank Capra of dream logic,” was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020. His condition confined him to his house in the Hollywood Hills, where he relied on supplemental oxygen. Reports indicate that his health worsened considerably after he was forced to flee his home amid the Los Angeles wildfires. He was staying with his daughter when he died. It should go without saying that this is an extremely senseless loss.



Today is also Inauguration Day. Walter and I will be live at 3:00 PM ET to reflect on the day’s events. We’ll also discuss any newsworthy actions Donald Trump takes between noon and airtime, as he makes his transition from president-elect to forty-seventh president of the United States. And in case this week wasn’t hectic enough, there’s also the business surrounding the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Join us for a very special Monday afternoon episode of America This Week.



